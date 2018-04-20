A new blessing. Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband, David Lauren, welcomed their second child together, a boy named Max, two days after her grandma Barbara Bush’s death.

“We feel lucky and blessed to introduce our son Max Walker Lauren! He was born yesterday (April 19) at 5:33 am weighing 7lbs 8oz,” David, 46, captioned an Instagram photo of his newborn on Friday, April 20. “He is happy and healthy and enjoying his new world!”

Lauren, 33, and David, who wed in September 2011, welcomed their first son, James Richard, in November 2015.

The FEED Projects CEO gave birth just four days after the office of former President George H.W. Bush released a statement announcing Barbara would no longer be seeking medical treatment following a series of hospitalizations. The former first lady died on Tuesday, April 17, at 92 years old.

Lauren paid tribute to her grandmother on Wednesday, April 18, via Instagram.

“Ganny was truly a one-of-a-kind, tell it like it is, amazing woman! My love of reading, puzzles, and travel are just a few things she helped foster in me,” the former model wrote alongside a series of photos. “She loved my Gampy and her family fiercely, and I feel so blessed to have had her as my grandmother for over 30 years. Rest in peace Ganny, we love you!”

Barbara’s funeral services are set for Saturday, April 21, St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. The former FLOTUS will be buried on the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University in College Station, the same place where her daughter Robin, who died in 1953 of leukemia at age 3, is buried.

