FLOTUS Melania Trump is set to attend former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral on Saturday, April 21, in Houston, Us Weekly can confirm.

The funeral services for Bush will take place at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where she regularly attended services with her husband, former President George H.W. Bush. According to the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation website, members of the public who wish to pay their respects can do so from noon to midnight on Friday, April 20, at the church. Saturday’s service, meanwhile, is by invitation only.

Barbara will be buried on the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University in College Station. The couple’s daughter Robin, who died in 1953 of leukemia at age 3, is also buried there.

The former first lady died on Tuesday, April 17, two days after the office of the former president released a statement saying that she would no longer be seeking medical treatment following a series of recent hospitalizations. She was 92 years old.

“A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92,” a statement from her husband’s office read. “She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush, five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce.”

Many Bush family members and political leaders — including George W. Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, President Donald Trump and Melania — have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late first lady.

