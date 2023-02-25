Ready for another one? Lauren Bushnell Lane got hot and bothered over husband Chris Lane’s new ‘do — and even teased another kid could be on the way.

“This haircut makes me want baby #3 @iamchrislane,” the former Bachelor contestant, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 24, alongside a photo of Lane, 38, rocking a brand new buzzcut while sipping on a cocktail. The couple’s 19-month-old son Dutton, meanwhile, could be seen playing with a guitar in the background.

The Oregon native has been known to gush over her husband via social media — and appreciate the musician’s good looks.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY!! Aging like a fine 🍷 Dutton and I love you so much,” she captioned a birthday tribute to her spouse via Instagram in November 2021, sharing a snap of him cradling their eldest son.

Bushnell Lane and the “That’s What Mamas Are For” musician, who met during Stagecoach in December 2018, married in Nashville after less than a year together. After a whirlwind romance, they welcomed sons Dutton and Baker in June 2021 and October 2022, respectively. (The flight attendant was previously engaged to Bachelor season 20 star Ben Higgins but the pair called it quits in 2017 after one year together.)

While the pair are hoping to expand their family in the future, that doesn’t mean they’re ready for another newborn quite yet.

“I think with how tired we are right now, two is going to be enough, but I also think Lauren’s wanting a girl,” Lane told People at the time. “So I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t try for a third eventually. But I pray that the good Lord above does not allow that to happen anytime soon.”

Prior to the arrival of Baker last year, the ABC personality exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the challenges of raising even one child.

“[Parenting] is a lot. We can barely handle the one that we’ve gotten now. He’s a maniac — in the best way. We’re tired now. I can’t imagine how tired we’re going to be with two of them on our hands,” she quipped at the time.

During her second pregnancy, Bushnell Lane was diagnosed with marginal cord insertion, which occurs when the umbilical cord attaches to the edge of the placenta instead of the middle.

“The first 13 weeks-ish [of my pregnancy] were way worse this time around. I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit,” she explained via her Instagram Story in June, shortly after announcing she was expecting. “Thankfully, now I am feeling so much better. I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion. I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I’m trying to stay optimistic.”

The happy couple announced the arrival of Baker in emotional footage the reality star shared via Instagram after going into labor nine days early.

In the video, the North Carolina native is holding their then-16-month-old Dutton while he meets his little brother for the first time. The toddler laughs while his dad places him on the hospital bed so Lauren can snuggle both of her sons at the same time.

According to Bushnell Lane, the experience was “very chaotic, unplanned and panicked but the minute he came into this world he’s been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the 🌍!” she wrote via Instagram at time.