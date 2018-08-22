Kill ‘em with kindness? Lauren Jauregui had the classiest response to Tiffany Haddish’s joke about Fifth Harmony at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women,” the Fifth Harmony member, 22, tweeted on Tuesday, August 21. “There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.”

Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women. There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.✨💕✨ — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) August 21, 2018

Haddish, 38, made headlines during the VMAs on Monday, August 20, when she pointed out Camila Cabello’s continued success as a solo artist after the “Havana” singer’s 2016 departure from the girl group.

“Camila Cabello … is nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of ‘em!” the Girls Trip actress said on stage at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall while presenting Best Hip-Hop Video with her Night School costar Kevin Hart. “I’m super proud of her. So, those of you watching at home: Hi, Fifth Harmony!”

Hart, 39, responded, “Oh, God. Oh, Tiffany went there. Oh, God. That just happened! You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs.”

Nicki Minaj, who won the award for her “Chun-Li” music video, then took the stage and called attention to the joke. “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch,” the “Barbie Dreams” rapper, 35, shouted. “I’m just saying!”

Normani, 22, later took to Twitter to thank Minaj for defending her. “@NICKIMINAJ I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you,” she wrote. “Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know why I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!