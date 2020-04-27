Baby on board! Lea Michele is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich just one year after tying the knot, Us Weekly confirms.

“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” a source tells Us of the Glee alum, 33, and her entrepreneur husband, 37.

The pair were first linked in July 2017. Less than a year later, Michele announced via Instagram that Reich had gotten down on one knee. Us confirmed that the pair walked down the aisle in Napa, California, in March 2019, surrounded by family and friends — including former Glee costars Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff. The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, officiated the ceremony.

“I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world,” the actress told Us exclusively four months after tying the knot. “At this point in my life, I feel the most grounded — and happiest — I ever have.”

As she looked back on her first few months as a married woman, the New York native reflected on “what an amazing year” she had in 2019. “I started the year with not one but TWO amazing bachelorette parties in Hawaii and Arizona with the greatest girlfriends in the entire world 💓,” she recalled in a celebratory Instagram post in December. “And then the most amazing dream came true and I got married to the most amazing man in the world.”

The former Broadway star gushed over her big day, adding that it was “such a true blessing” to have their family members there to witness the special moment. “Our wedding weekend was so perfect and amazing,” Michele wrote. “We had an incredible honeymoon in Bora Bora. We lived bicoastal most of the year enjoying both East and West coasts and spent great times with our families.”

After looking back on her year of big changes, the Scream Queens alum said she was ready to focus on the future: “I am the most excited though about 2020 and all that it has in store! Love you all! 💓✨.”