Thankful for the memories. LeAnn Rimes honored her late dog Eveie days after the pooch was attacked by a coyote on Wednesday, February 6.

“Baby Girl – you are FOREVER LovEd,” Rimes, 36, captioned a series of pictures of herself laying among leaves, seemingly laughing as the pup licked her face, on Friday, February 8. “As sad as we are, there’s a smile that you brought to our faces that still exists and forever will! #flashbackfriday #fbf #LovEd #foreverourgirl #wemissyou #youwerearockstar.”

The “How Do I Live” singer, who owned the canine with husband Eddie Cibrian, informed fans of Eveie’s passing on Thursday, February 7, with a sad Instagram post. “This is one of the most difficult, heartbroken [sic] moments our whole family has ever experienced. Our baby, Eveie was attacked in front of us yesterday by a coyote,” the It’s Christmas, Eve actress captioned a group of seven pictures featuring the pup at the time. “She was so much more than our dog, she was an old soul. She’d look in your eyes and speak deeply into you without any words.”

Cibrian, 45, echoed his wife’s sentiments on his own Instagram account on Friday. “One day we will look into each others eyes again, my sweet girl,” the actor captioned a picture of himself and the dog staring at each other, along with the emojis for a yellow heart and folded hands. “RIP 2~6~19.”

“Eddie, the boys and myself are left with such a hole in our family and in our hearts,” the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” crooner said of her spouse, whom she married in April 2011, his sons Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Brandi Glanville, as well as the musician herself. “She was our daughter, our boy’s [sic] best friend. We’ve taken turns crying and consoling for a day and a half now and it’s far from over. We were so blessed to have her stumble into our lives, to have LovEd her with every inch of our being and to have her LovE us back just the same.”

The one-time Anger Management star added: “They’ll [sic] never be another Eveie, she was one of a kind. There will always be great LovE and gratitude in our hearts for the years we were blessed to care for her. Eveie, I know you can hear us when we say ‘You were and always will be our angel. We LovE you beyond, beyond. Rest well and we’ll see you again when we ourselves leave this earth plane to join you in the vast field of consciousness.'”

Rimes capped off her note with two heart emojis, along with the hashtags #byefornow #weloveyoueveie #heartbroken #LovE #mommydaddyandbigbrothersloveyou #foreverourangel #tilwemeetagain.

