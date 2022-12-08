Ho, Ho, Oh No! LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel two of her upcoming holiday concerts after doctors discovered bleeding on her vocal cords.

“It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” Rimes, 40, penned in a handwritten letter posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 7. “While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing … doctor’s orders!”

She continued, “I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon.”

In addition to the note, the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer shared that her show at the Ryman in Nashville, Tenessee, would be rescheduled for April 8, 2023, while her concert in Riverside, Iowa, would be moved to September 29, 2023.

Her JOY: The Holiday Tour will resume on December 16 in Lincoln City, Oregon, and will feature a variety of Christmas songs along with some of Rimes’ greatest hits.

The “How Do I Live” songstress, who hosts her own mental health-focused podcast “Wholly Human,” has worked hard at putting her well-being first since having to check herself into a treatment center in 2013.

“It was just time,” she told Insider during a July interview. “It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself.”

The Mississippi native noted at the time that she grew up feeling like she had to be a “superhuman” performer and push herself to get on stage even when she was sick.

“Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it,” Rimes explained, adding that she was in a “dark place” and had “never been alone” to face her issues.

Almost a decade later, the Grammy winner has figured out how to structure her life around her own “needs and desires and limitations” instead of “allowing it to structure me” as she focuses on balance.

Rimes has also faced ups and downs in her personal life. She first wed Dean Sheremet in 2002 but the pair split in 2009 after the “Blue” artist had an affair with actor Eddie Cibrian, who was married to Brandi Glanville at the time. Sheremet and the country singer finalized their divorce in June 2010, six months before Cibrian, 49, proposed.

Rimes and the Take Two alum tied the knot less than a year after he proposed and the couple were in a long-running feud with Glanville, 50, for more than five years. However, the trio worked on coparenting Cibrian and Glanville’s sons, Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, and eventually were able to put aside their issues.

In April, Rimes opened up about her affection for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. “Oh, I love her! I mean I do. I love her. We get along very well. She’s fun. We have a great time at all the holidays,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “We are connected through the boys and we have great respect for one another.”

The Drinking and Dating author, for her part, revealed a similar fondness when she appeared on the “Hollywood Row” podcast in June 2021. “Honestly, I think we both [have] grown up quite a bit, and we both love Eddie’s parents. We both love the kids,” she said at the time.

Glanville explained that the blended brood usually spend holidays — including Thanksgiving and Christmas — together, and they’ve accepted that they’re connected forever. “Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life. We bicker still like we’re married when we’re not. We’re like sister wives. It’s me and LeAnn and Eddie,” she joked.