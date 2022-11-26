It’s all love. Brandi Glanville missed Thanksgiving with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and their sons, but LeAnn Rimes gave her a shout-out.

“‘We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.’ —Thornton Wilder,” the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer, 40, shared via Instagram on Thursday, November 24 alongside a family selfie.

She added, “@brandiglanville we missed you.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, replied, “Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for you all. #modernfamily ❤️.” Rimes sent a red heart emoji back to her spouse’s ex.

Glanville shared the photo to her own Instagram account and explained that her absence was simply about protecting everyone’s health.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all! I missed my modern family today as I’m at home in bed with a cold. Love these people 💗💗,” Glanville wrote on Thursday.

The warm posts might be surprising to fans who only remember their rocky start. Glanville was married to Cibrian, 49, from 2001 to 2010, and the end of their marriage raised eyebrows as Us Weekly broke the news that he and Rimes were having an affair in March 2009.

The “What I Cannot Change” songstress was married to Dean Sheremet at the time. Rimes split from her ex shortly after the news broke, and the Take Two actor filed for divorce from Glanville in August 2009.

Rimes and Cibrian married less in April 2011, and the couple were in a long-running feud with Glanville for more than five years. However, the trio worked on coparenting Cibrian and Glanville’s sons, Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, together and put aside their issues.

In April, Rimes opened up about her affection for the Drinking and Dating author. “Oh, I love her! I mean I do. I love her. We get along very well. She’s fun. We have a great time at all the holidays,” Rimes exclusively told Us at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April. “We are connected through the boys and we have great respect for one another.”

Glanville had revealed a similar fondness when she appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in June 2021. “Honestly, I think we both [have] grown up quite a bit, and we both love Eddie’s parents. We both love the kids,” she said at the time.

She explained that they usually spend holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, together, and they’ve accepted that they’re connected forever. “Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life. We bicker still like we’re married when we’re not. We’re like sister wives. It’s me and LeAnn and Eddie,” Glanville joked.