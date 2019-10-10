



Derek and Angie forever?! Leighton Meester shared a candid photo of husband Adam Brody from his guest appearance on her sitcom Single Parents.

In the shot, the actor, 39, leans up against a trailer while in costume as his character, Derek. “My boyfriend’s back,” the Gossip Girl alum, 33, captioned the Wednesday, October 9, Instagram post.

Brody reprised his role as Meester’s character Angie’s ex-boyfriend during the Wednesday episode of Single Parents. Derek returned to make amends with her after leaving before their son, Graham (Tyler Wladis), was born. The two ended up hooking up, but she eventually sent him away.

The O.C. alum first appeared as Derek in the season 1 finale, which aired in May.

Meester stars alongside Taran Killam (Will), Brad Garrett (Douglas), Kimrie Lewis (Poppy) and Jake Choi (Miggy) in the ABC series.

The couple tied the knot in February 2014 and are parents of 4-year-old daughter Arlo.

Meester raved about her home life in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in September. “People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them,’” she recalled. “Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them.’ And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close.’”

She added: “I don’t know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would.”

Don’t worry — the actress is equally smitten with Brody. “I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now,” she told PorterEdit in September 2018. “And I think that that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise — really in a place that I want to be.”

Meester got real about juggling parenthood and her career in March. “I just don’t believe in balance. I think that’s not possible if you’re a working mother — and with single mothers, I cannot even imagine that,” she admitted to Shape magazine. “I love playing Angie because we discuss how hard the struggle is to feel like you are enough. Some days my husband makes dinner, and some days I do. Other days, I’m too tired, and I eat a bowl of cereal for dinner. It’s just the thing we do to make it work.”

