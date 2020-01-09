Leonardo DiCaprio saved a man who fell overboard a cruise ship while vacationing in St. Barts, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a Daily Mail article published on Wednesday, January 8, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 45, was vacationing with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, to ring in the New Year. DiCaprio was onboard a boat sailing off the island when he was alerted that a 24-year-old man had fallen off a cruise ship and was drowning in the water. The man had reportedly been treading water for 11 hours. DiCaprio decided to help and his crew searched for hours before they were able to locate the man and rescue him.

A few days after his heroic St. Barts getaway, the actor attended the 77th annual Golden Globes with Morrone, 22, as his date on Sunday, January 5. The couple appeared to be in a good mood after the awards ceremony, which honored DiCaprio’s movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with the award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. An eyewitness told Us that Morrone grabbed DiCaprio’s face and gave him a big kiss at the Netflix Golden Globes party presented by Moët and Chandon.

A source told Us that the pair’s relationship has become serious for both DiCaprio and Morrone. “Cami is head over heels in love with Leo and her family loves him for her too. They’ve definitely discussed marriage and the thought of settling down with each other excites both of them,” the insider shared.

The couple began casually dating in December 2017 but a source told Us in August 2018 that the duo had become “very in love and serious.” The insider added that the Revenant star — whose famous exes include Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively and Bar Refaeli — has “never loved a girl like this.”

DiCaprio and Morrone have even discussed having children but the source added at the time that “she wants to get married to him first. She’s very traditional in that way.”