In debt. Model Erin Heatherton has filed for bankruptcy, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is over $500,000 in debt, according to court documents obtained by Us. Heatherton, who was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio for 10 months in 2012, listed her monthly income as $1,089.91, noting $221 of her funds comes from friends and family. She also revealed that she spends $1,074 on expenses each month.

According to the paperwork, Heatherton has earned a total of $2,820 in 2019. In addition to the $919 in her checking account, the 30-year-old listed a $995 vintage Japanese jacket, $750 in electronics and a $945 diamond necklace designed by Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer as her most valuable assets.

Heatherton made her debut as a model in New York City when she was a teenager in 2006. She rose to fame after she was featured in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2008, two years before the brand would officially make her an angel. She left Victoria’s Secret in 2013 and later revealed that the lingerie retailer pressured her to lose weight.

“My last two Victoria’s Secret shows, I was told I had to lose weight,” Heatherton claimed to Motto by Time magazine in 2016. “I look back like, ‘Really?’ … I was really depressed because I was working so hard and I felt like my body was resisting me.”

She added: “And I got to the point where one night I got home from a workout and I remember staring at my food and thinking maybe I should just not eat.”

Us broke the news that Heatherton and DiCaprio, who started dating in December 2011, called it quits after less than a year together in October 2012.

“There’s no bad blood,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re both just really busy, they had crazy schedules.”

Following her split from the Oscar winner, Heatherton was linked to football player Jordan Cameron.

The Blast was first to report the news of Heatherton’s bankruptcy filing.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!