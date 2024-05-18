Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks stepped out for date night at the London premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Liam, 34, and Brooks, 28, posed for photos on the Furiosa red carpet in England on Friday, May 17. Liam was dressed casually in a baseball cap, black crewneck sweatshirt and jeans, while Brooks donned an elegant black silk dress.

The couple was joined on the red carpet by Luke Hemsworth, 43. The siblings attended the premiere to support their brother, Chris Hemsworth, 40, who stars in the action flick as the villainous Immorten Joe opposite Anya-Taylor Joy as the titular Furiosa. Furiosa premieres in theaters on May 24.

Liam’s appearance at the U.K. premiere of Furiosa comes amid production for the fourth season of Netflix’s The Witcher, in which he is set to take over the lead role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill. Per Netflix, the series will film its fourth and fifth seasons back-to-back.

Related: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Relationship Timeline Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth “feels comfortable” with the model. While the […]

As for Liam and Brooks, the couple, who has been dating since 2019, is typically private on social media about their relationship, only posting photos of each other on rare occasions. In March, the model shared a snap of Liam amid a carousel of photos posted via Instagram of her taking a dip in the ocean.

“First swim of Spring 🙂 it was freezing :),” Brooks captioned the post, which included a photo of Liam smiling inside a car. Prior, she had posted a pic of the duo in December 2023 as they visited the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.

The couple was first spotted out together in public in December 2019 while at lunch with Liam’s parents in Byron Bay, Australia. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the meeting at the time. The insider also noted that Hemsworth “feels comfortable” with the model.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Took a Break Before Getting Married Celebrity couples split up all the time, but some didn’t stay apart long and eventually walked down the aisle. After Pink and Carey Hart started dating in 2001, the duo briefly split in 2003 before later reuniting and tying the knot in 2006. They parted ways again after two years of marriage. “The most important […]

In December 2021, Brooks revealed to Stellar magazine why she prefers to keep her relationship with the youngest Hemsworth brother out of the public eye.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she said at the time. “And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself. I completely understand [the interest in our relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.”