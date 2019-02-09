Keeping their marriage piping hot! Liam Hemsworth did not waste an opportunity to flirt with his new wife, Miley Cyrus, via social media.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, 26, posted a gorgeous photo of herself at the MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday, February 8. In the pic, Cyrus flips her hair and poses in a black, sequined minidress. She left the caption empty.

Hemsworth, 29, chimed right in with his support. “Good god,” he replied in the comments section, adding a praise-hands emoji for extra emphasis.

Earlier on Friday, the Isn’t It Romantic star revealed that the Hannah Montana alum adopted his surname after their December 2018 nuptials. “[It’s] Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually,” he said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’”

Hemsworth also admitted that it was hard for him to adjust to calling Cyrus his wife. “It’s become a little more normal, but the first couple of weeks it was … I mean, it’s only been a month and a half,” he noted. “But the first couple of weeks was really foreign to me, with ‘wife’ and ‘husband.’”

Furthermore, he opened up about the newlyweds’ secret wedding. “We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big,” he said. “We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.”

Cyrus gushed over her The Last Song costar on his birthday in January, writing in a lengthy social media post that doubled as a love letter: “I love how you let ME be ME. … Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life.”

