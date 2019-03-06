Liam-Payne-and-Piers-Morgan-Get-Into-Twitter-Feud-Over-Kylie-Jenner

An unexpected battle. Liam Payne and Piers Morgan got into an intense Twitter feud that started because of Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, 21, was named the youngest-ever self-made billionaire by Forbes on Tuesday, March 5, but Morgan, 53, disagreed with the title. He tweeted: “It’s not self-made, it’s because her sister [Kim Kardashian] made a sex tape.”

Payne, 25, felt that the British television presenter was being unfair to the Lip Kit creator and fired back. “I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your [sic] only here cuz you talk s—t about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention,” the former One Direction member replied on Tuesday, March 6. “At least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people.”

But the back-and-forth conflict didn’t end there. The former America’s Got Talent judge responded, “Hi Liam, a) She didn’t ‘build herself’, she became rich & famous from her sister’s sex tape. b) It’s ‘you’re,’” to which the “Strip That Down” crooner asserted, “Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please.”

Morgan’s reaction? “Mate, no offence [sic] but I really wouldn’t play the relevancy card right now.”

The Good Morning Britain cohost is infamous for getting into quarrels with celebrities. He has fought online with stars including J.K. Rowling, Caitlyn Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Sophie Turner, and recently met up with Ariana Grande to squash their rivalry.

“So… we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting,” Morgan tweeted about Grande, 25, last month. “We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ – next?”

The “7 Rings” singer clashed with the journalist in November 2018 after he slammed Ellen DeGeneres for “drooling over famous men’s bodies” and Little Mix for posing nude. The former Nickelodeon star tweeted: “Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!