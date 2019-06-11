Liev Schreiber Celebrates Start of Summer With VIP Dinner

Long Islanders will start seeing Liev Schreiber everywhere: The Ray Donovan star graces the cover of Hamptons magazine for the publication’s first issue of 2019, and he celebrated both the start of summer and the release of the issue with a VIP dinner and exclusive afterparty at Gurney’s Star Island Resort and Marina in Montauk, New York, on Saturday, June 8.

During his speech at the dinner, the 51-year-old thanked photographer Ben Watts — brother of his ex-wife, Naomi Watts — for capturing the eye-catching portrait of him, and he invited guests to recreate the pose, which had Schreiber smiling and holding his chin.

Also in attendance at the event were Cobra Kai actor Ralph Macchio, group publisher Lynn Scotti and editor-in-chief Anetta Nowosielska. The guests enjoyed Watts Up Rosé — Ben’s own rosé label — as well as wine provided by CW Distributing, craft cocktails by Volcan Tequila and hydrating beverages by BrightFox. Other sponsors included Evan Kulman of Compass Real Estate, GoodLife and Cloud Water.

When Schreiber isn’t posing for magazine covers or hard at work on set — he recently wrapped the films Human Capital and A Rainy Day in New York — he’s busy raising Alexander, 11, and Samuel, 10, his sons with Naomi, 50, whom he divorced in 2016.

“They’re both angels. At least they look like it,” he said of his sons in an exclusive Us Weekly interview in May 2018. “I think they came [nice and well-behaved].”

During a Sunday Today interview that January, he opened up about how the boys are influenced by his and Naomi’s coparenting relationship. “You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that,” he said at the time. “It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important.”

These days, the Spotlight star is in a relationship with girlfriend Taylor Neisen, and Naomi — who was recently cast in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel — is dating Billy Crudup.

