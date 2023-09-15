Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin seem to be living their best life as a couple after taking things public.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in April 2023 when Reinhart was spotted kissing Martin outside of Los Angeles International Airport, according to photos published by Page Six at the time.

One month prior, Reinhart’s ex and former Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse was a guest on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast where he smoked a cigarette for most of the appearance. Martin subsequently mocked Sprouse in a parody video where he had two cigarettes in his mouth and a third behind his ear while pretending to be the “third Sprouse brother” who was “finally speaking out.”

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between Reinhart’s current and past beau — even referring to Martin as Sprouse’s lookalike.

Related: ‘Riverdale’ Cast: Then and Now Riverdale is gearing up for its seventh and final season on The CW — but fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the series first debuted. In 2017, viewers were introduced to a group of friends who came together to uncover the dark secrets that exist within their town. Based on […]

Reinhart and Sprouse dated on and off from 2017 to 2020. She addressed their breakup for the first time in August of that same year.

“[The split was like a] black tunnel [that] was never going to end,” Reinhart recalled to Elle at the time. “I couldn’t see the light. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m dying.’ … I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Following her and Sprouse’s split, Reinhart waited to go Instagram official with Martin until August 2023 calling the comedian “my cowboy” and sharing pictures of them together for his birthday.

“I’m so grateful for the light you’ve brought into my life,” Reinhart gushed via Instagram Stories at the time.

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Reinhart and Martin’s romance:

April 2023

Reinhart and Martin were photographed sharing a kiss outside of LAX.

July 2023

Reinhart made her first appearance on Martin’s Instagram.

“Unbelievable, even egregious amounts of Smiling and Chilling,” he captioned the series of photos.

Related: Riverdale' Cast's Dating History Through the Years Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Vanessa Morgan are among the Riverdale stars whose offscreen relationships have made headlines over the years. Reinhart and Sprouse won over fans as lovebirds Betty and Jughead on the CW drama, which premiered in January 2017. So viewers were ecstatic to discover the duo were a real-life couple when they […]

August 2023

Reinhart celebrated Martin’s birthday by posting their first photos together on Instagram.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

September 2023

Days after they made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, Martin shared a sweet birthday tribute to Reinhart.

“It’s the most beautiful person’s birthday,” he wrote on September 13. “Thank you for making me the happiest I’ve been and being endlessly f—king funny. I’m so grateful I. met someone so empathetic, strong, insightful and loving.”