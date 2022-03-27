Proud of her family! Lily Collins gushed over dad Phil Collins after he played his final concert with band Genesis and Lily’s little brother, Nic Collins.

“Tonite marks the end of an era. To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever,” the Emily in Paris star, 33, wrote via Instagram on on Saturday, March 26 alongside photos of the London performance.

She added, “Endlessly grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice. So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn’t want it to end. Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister there is. 50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished…”

The “In the Air Tonight” singer, 71, played with Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Bank. The band’s The Last Domino? Tour was their first series of concerts as a band in 14 years and is expected to be their final live performances together.

Phil’s declining health has stopped him from playing the drums. A spine injury and diabetes has forced him to change up his shows. The legendary drummer sings while seated for most of his performances.

“Of course, my health does change things, doing the show seated changes things,” Phil told The Guardian in September ahead of The Last Domino? Tour. “But I actually found on my recent solo tours, it didn’t get in the way; the audience were still listening and responding. It’s not the way I would have written it, but it’s the way that it is.”

He had son Nic, 20, handle the drumming, and Phil said that was the simplest change to make. “Playing with Nic, though? That’s been easy,” the proud papa added at the time. “He started playing with me when he was 16. If I feel that he should concentrate on something to make it better I’ll mention it and he’ll come back the next day and he will have done it. He doesn’t need constant nudging; he pulls it together with remarkable ease.”

Phil shares Nic and son Matthew, 17, with his ex-wife Orianne Cevey, who he was married to from 1999 to 2008. The Netflix star is the Grammy winner’s only child with Jill Tavelman, who he was married to from 1984 to 1996. The musician also shares son Simon, 45, and adopted daughter Joely, 49, with his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli, who he divorced after five years of marriage in 1980.

Lily attended the performance with husband Charlie McDowell, who praised Nic in his Instagram Story. “My bro in law @nic_collins is truly one of the most talented musicians on the planet. My mind is blown,” the Windfall director, 38, wrote.

McDowell, who married the To the Bone star in September 2021, also referred to his father-in-law with a goat emoji, meaning he considers the frontman to be the greatest of all time.

“One of the greatest shows I’ve ever seen,” McDowell wrote with a mind blown emoji.

He also included a clip of the thunderous applause at the 20,000-seat arena. “Basically the audience doesn’t stop clapping for a very longtime because they know they are witnessing greatness,” he captioned the clip.

