Lily James Makes First TV Appearance After Dominic West Photo Scandal

Life goes on. Lily James appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 21, amid her PDA controversy with costar Dominic West.

The 31-year-old actress caught up with Jimmy Fallon via Zoom on Wednesday after canceling appearances on the Today show and The Graham Norton Show earlier this week. While she has yet to publicly address the schedule change, James may have been lying low after photos of her packing on the PDA with West, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, in Rome surfaced on October 12.

During her appearance on Fallon, the Cinderella actress was seemingly in good spirits as she promoted her new Netflix movie, Rebecca.

“My whole life I’ve had these reoccurring nightmares where a dark figure walks towards me and like leans over me,” she told the host while chatting about the thriller. “I wake up screaming. And it goes into my consciousness, and whoever I’ve been with will be like, ‘It’s OK, Lily, it’s OK.’”

James also spoke about reports of a rumored Mamma Mia! 3.

“Yeah — I wanna do four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10,” she said. “I’m down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m there.”

While James didn’t address the controversy with West, 51, on Fallon, an insider told Us Weekly that she was “horrified” when the photos surfaced.

“It has strained Lily and Dominic’s working and personal relationship,” the source said of the Pursuit of Love costars, who portray a father and daughter in the upcoming BBC One miniseries.

The source added that FitzGerald, 49, wasn’t happy about the photos either, but the couple “wanted to put up a united front.”

West and FitzGerald, who wed in 2010, share four kids: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. The Affair alum and the landscape designer shared a kiss in front of photographers on October 13 as the aforementioned PDA pics made headiness.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you,” the actor wrote in a note to reporters.

According to a second source, however, West and James didn’t hide their attraction to each other on set.

“Dominic and Lily had spent a lot of time together on set working together,” the source said. “Dominic didn’t seem to be trying to hide the fact that he was attracted to her. The way Dominic was carrying on with Lily people assumed that he was allowed to stray from his marriage.”