Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake are still on fire.

The couple were spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday, March 10, cozying up to each other as they sat courtside.

Depp, 24, and the rapper, 26, wrapped one arm around one another as they held drinks in their other hands. Depp wore an animal-print jacket and jeans, while 070 Shake paired a leather jacket with a blue shirt and light-wash denim.

Depp confirmed her romance with 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena) in May 2023, teasing via her Instagram Story that the twosome had been together for four months. Dating rumors began in February 2023 when the pair were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week.

Since taking their relationship public, the couple haven’t been shy in showcasing their romance. In June 2023, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City. Depp donned a white button-up shirtdress and black sunglasses, accessorizing her look with a shoulder bag and short gray heels. 070 Shake, meanwhile, wore a faded T-shirt, black jeans and combat boots.

One month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Depp and 070 Shake’s chemistry has been “off the charts,” adding, “Lily is proud to be with Dani and doesn’t care if the whole world knows.”

Their romance only continued to heat up throughout the summer, with a second insider telling Us in August 2023 that the twosome “spend all their free time together.” Per the source, “There’s lots of physical affection. Things are very hot and heavy!”

Before her relationship with 070 Shake, Lily-Rose — whose parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis — was linked to Austin Butler, Ash Stymest and Yassine Stein. The Idol actress previously dated Timothée Chalamet from 2018 to 2020.

While Lily-Rose’s public relationships have primarily been with men, she openly rejects the idea of labeling her sexuality. In 2015, she took part in a photo series featuring individuals who don’t conform to a strict “100 percent straight” identity.

“A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality,” Lily-Rose explained in a February 2016 Nylon profile. “So many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool. … I was just trying to say that kids and people in general don’t have to label themselves and say, ‘I’m straight’ or ‘I’m gay’ or ‘I’m whatever.’”

She continued: “If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever. You don’t have to label yourself, because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves.”