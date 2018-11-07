Ready to put the drama behind them? Lindsay Lohan hinted that she wants to appear on Busy Philipps’ late-night show following their tiff — and it might just happen!

The Freaks and Geeks alum, 39, shared a photo of herself interviewing Olivia Munn on Busy Tonight on Instagram on Tuesday, November 6. Lohan, 32, commented, “Should we chat at some point ???” to which Philipps responded, “YES!” with a heart emoji.

If the Mean Girls star does appear on Philipps’ E! talk show, they will certainly have something to talk about. In August, Lohan made headlines after a video of her dancing at Lohan Beach House club in Mykonos, Greece, went viral. The Cougar Town alum posted a hilarious video of herself with pal Kelly Oxford reenacting the dance moves, captioning it, “@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night. Honestly, it’s weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect. (if you do it, we want to see! tag us!).”

But Philipps didn’t stop there. She also shared one of the videos of Lohan dancing on her Instagram, telling her fans to “Get down like Lindsay in Mykonos!”

At the time, Lohan didn’t seem to mind the attention. She reposted one of the videos and hashtagged it #DoTheLilo, which many celebrities, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, attempted to do.

However, The Canyons actress seemingly threw shade at the Dawson’s Creek alum a month later after she posted a sponsored photo for Tropicana. “BOTH babies on the big kid bus this year? I can’t,” Philipps wrote. “Back-to-school = back-to-routine. My lunchbox staple? #TropicanaKids w/ a fun transparent panel – you can see what’s inside and know what you’re giving the kids!” Lohan commented, “It’s so beautiful raising this awareness,” to which the White Chicks actress responded, “@lindsaylohan I’m actually deceased” with laugh-crying emojis.

