Watch out! Lindsay Lohan seemingly hit back at Busy Philipps on Instagram after the Dawson’s Creek alum recreated her dance moves.

Philipps posted a sponsored photo for Tropicana on her Instagram Thursday, September 6. “BOTH babies on the big kid bus this year? I can’t,” the 39-year-old actress captioned the pic. “Back-to-school = back-to-routine. My lunchbox staple? #TropicanaKids w/ a fun transparent panel – you can see what’s inside and know what you’re giving the kids!”

Lohan, 32, replied with perceived shade in the comments section: “It’s so beautiful raising this awareness.”

Philipps took the response in kind. “@lindsaylohan I’m actually deceased,” she wrote, along with three laugh-cry emojis.

The exchange came after the Cougar Town star posted a video of herself and friend Kelly Oxford recreating Lohan’s jig on August 31. “@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night,” she wrote. “Honestly, it’s weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect. (if you do it, we want to see! tag us!)”

The Mean Girls star went viral after videos of her dancing at her Lohan Beach House Mykonos surfaced earlier that day.

Philipps also shared one of the clips on her own Instagram on August 31 with the caption: “It’s labor day weekend! Get down like Lindsay in Mykonos!”

Lohan reposted a clip of herself dancing on her Instagram Monday, September 3. “#DoTheLilo,” she wrote. Other celebrities — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — followed suit with their own versions of the routine.

The Parent Trap actress was also in headlines earlier this week after Ashlee Simpson admitted her 2005 hit “Boyfriend” was inspired by Lohan and Wilmer Valderrama. “Yeah, I mean, I hung out with him first,” the Ashlee+Evan star, 33, claimed during her Tuesday, September 4, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I wasn’t interested in him at that point.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!