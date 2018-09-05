Don’t count on it! Tyra Banks won’t be jetting off to Mykonos, Greece, anytime soon to partake in Lindsay Lohan’s new Vanderpump Rules-esque reality show, Lohan Beach Club.

“Oh my God, I’m so not a club girl!” Banks, 44, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Tuesday, September 4, live taping of America’s Got Talent.

Banks then acknowledged Lohan’s viral dancing video and teased that she may not be able to pull off the Mean Girl star’s moves. “I can do the hair toss, except I don’t know if my hair would just, like, go on the other side of the beach,” the America’s Next Top Model alum joked. “I don’t know if I’d come up with it. I think it would just detach from me!”

Although Banks doesn’t have her sights set on Greece, she has nothing but love for her former Life-Size costar. “No, I don’t think I’ll do that show. But I love my Lindsay,” Banks gushed. “I actually liked one of her photos today from her club.”

Back in June, Lohan, 32, revealed that she has an MTV series in the works at her Mykonos-based Lohan Beach House.

“There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America so no one knows about it, which is nice for me,” the Parent Trap star told The New York Times at the time. “Because I get to actually focus on the result of things.”

The show will follow the employees at Lohan Beach House as they establish “new friendships and alliances while striving to rise above the temptations that the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer,” read a press release in July.

Dina Lohan teased the series during an exclusive interview with Us in July, revealing that Lindsay’s brother Cody Lohan and sister Ali Lohan will both appear on the show.

