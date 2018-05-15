Lindsay Shookus is still adjusting to life in the spotlight. The Saturday Night Live producer opened up in a new interview about the attention she has received since she began dating Ben Affleck.

“It’s strange to me,” Shookus, 37, told Elle in the magazine’s June 2018 issue. “My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s definitely where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, I’m a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh.”

The Emmy winner doesn’t let the public interest affect her too much, though. “Someone thinks about you for one minute and then says, ‘What do I want for lunch?’” she said.

Through it all, Shookus’ focus remains on herself and her 5-year-old daughter, Madeline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Miller.

“I’ve put a lot of time in the past two years into just making myself better internally,” she told the publication. “Self-love means something. I thought it was all a joke for a long time. It’s really important. Giving yourself a break is really important.”

Affleck, 35, and Shookus went public with their relationship in July 2017. Multiple sources claimed to Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the couple first began hooking up in 2014 while he was still married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. However, a source close to the Gone Girl actor countered that the pair began dating in April 2017. (Another insider told Us that Garner, 46, is “OK” with her ex’s new relationship.)

Since then, the two-time Oscar winner and the TV producer have moved in together at an apartment in the Upper West Side of New York City. A source told Us in November that Affleck will “be living there with Lindsay” whenever he is in town.

