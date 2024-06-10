As Lisa Hochstein and estranged husband Lenny Hochstein’s divorce drama continues, the pair now find themselves disagreeing over household items.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, June 6, Lenny, 57, denied Lisa’s claims that he refused to reimburse her moving expenses. Instead, he claims he requested proof of payment of the expenses, which she allegedly has not provided.

“Given [Lisa’s] history of trying to ‘mislead’ [Lenny] on issue related to finances, it is a reasonable request to see proof of payment,” court documents stated.

Lenny and his legal team also argued that none of the furniture Lisa, 41, took “should be deemed reasonable” because the apartment she rented was allegedly furnished.

Lisa allegedly “took a Fendi foyer table costing $35,000, not to use as a dining table but to use as a similar foyer table at her new apartment,” court docs stated. She also allegedly took every single plant – including a Christmas tree – from inside the house and 90 percent of the artwork, leaving Lenny with only three out of 25 pieces.

Lenny also accused his estranged wife of taking a waffle maker that he used every weekend to make either waffles or French toast with their kids, son Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 4.

“[Lisa] never used it and clearly took it anyway just to prevent [Lenny] from enjoying his weekend tradition with his children,” court documents stated.

When reached for comment about the latest filing, Lisa told Us: “Lenny’s actions continue to sadden me as they continue to hurt our children.”

Lisa’s attorney, Jordan Davis Modavi, subsequently told Us that Lenny “continues to file frivolous and baseless motions laden with allegations that are provably false.” His statement continued: It is a shame that Lisa is forced to litigate meritless issues in order to have Lenny’s claims dismissed, rather than conserving the parties’ financial resources for their children. While Lenny’s actions in the divorce are intended to disparage and cast aspersions on Lisa, Lisa remains steadfast in her belief that the parties should focus on putting their children first and attempt to peacefully coparent with one another.”

Back in May 2022, Lenny officially filed for divorce from Lisa after 12 years of marriage. The plastic surgeon moved on romantically by getting engaged to model Katharina Mazepa in July 2023. As for Lisa, she confirmed in February 2023 that she was dating Jody Glidden.

In Lenny’s latest court filing, he accused his ex of “intentionally” giving his “expensive” wine bottles to her boyfriend. Although Lenny said he was able to “retain most of the wine thereafter,” Lisa allegedly managed to take many bottles for herself, including an “irreplaceable” bottle of Lafite Rothschild from 1947 (which can sell for upwards of $2,500 to $10,000 via online search) and all the Dom Perignon and Cristal.

In total, Lenny said he had to spend $200,000 to replenish all the items his estranged wife allegedly took.

The former couple have been at odds since the beginning of their high-profile divorce. After her recent move, Lisa issued a statement through her attorney and addressed the marital settlement agreement.

“I didn’t want to get into details of the MSA, but since Lenny opened this can of worms, it states that he would keep the majority or marital property, leaving me with the minority which could even be 49 percent,” she told Us in September 2023. “I wanted to come nowhere near that to avoid more legal fees and just take. It states that if we disagree on this majority, we’ll mediate, which I’m happy to do.”

The reality star also said she was “surprised” at Lenny’s reaction to how she divided their assets.

“Lenny valued his net worth publicly recently at near $70 million dollars,” she continued. “I was surprised to find out he’d even be upset at me taking one of the three dining rooms tables or three of his nine bedroom sets so the children and I could transition a little easier. But regardless, the MSA already states I can take items as long as I don’t take the majority and I’d estimate I took about 10 percent of the household marital items.”