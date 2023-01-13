A shocking loss. Linda Thompson mourned the death of ex Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in a touching tribute.

“My heart is too heavy for words…💔😥,” Thompson, 72, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, January 12, shortly after news broke of Lisa Marie’s death at age 54.

The Tennessee native took to her Instagram Story to share more throwback photos of herself and the songwriter, adding a sticker that read “Thinking of you.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Lisa Marie was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest. She reportedly received CPR at her home in Calabasas, California, before being transferred to a nearby hospital when her pulse was restored.

When Lisa Marie’s condition made headlines, Thompson asked her social media followers to send well-wishes. “I am fervently praying for someone I have always held so near & dear to my heart @lisampresley 💜🙏🏻,” she wrote via Instagram. “Please join me in sending out your best thoughts, love, prayers, and well wishes for a full and speedy recovery for her. Thank you…💜🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Thompson called Lisa Marie “Elvis’s truest love.”

Hours later, Priscilla Presley announced Lisa Marie’s death. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the Elvis Presley Enterprises cofounder, 77, told People in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The “Jailhouse Rock” crooner was married to Priscilla from 1967 to 1973. They welcomed Lisa Marie, their only daughter, in 1968.

Thompson, meanwhile, was 22 years old when she attended a private movie screening hosted by the legendary musician at the Memphian Theater in Memphis in July 1972. The pair dated for four years, splitting in late 1976.

In her 2016 memoir, the former pageant queen reflected on her life with the “Blue Suede Shoes” artist, who died in August 1977 at age 42.

“From our first moments together, our relationship was all-encompassing,” Thompson recalled in A Little Thing Called Life. “The first year of the four and half we would share, we were together 24 hours a day.”

The actress was married David Foster from 1991 to 2005 and to Caitlyn Jenner from 1981 to 1986. She shares sons Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner with the Olympian, 72.

Lisa Marie is survived by mother Priscilla and daughter Riley Keough, whom she shared with first husband Danny Keough. The former couple’s son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. Lisa Marie was also the mother of twin daughters Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.