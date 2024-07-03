Lisa Vanderpump paid tribute to her dad, John Vanderpump, while announcing his death.

“I will miss you daddy …Broken-hearted,” Lisa, 63, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 3. “Rest in peace.🙏💗.”

Alongside the message, Lisa shared a sweet snap of the father-daughter duo smiling in a park while she tucked her arm under his.

Lisa’s comments section was quickly flooded with supportive messages from members of the Bravo community.

“So sorry Lisa sending my condolences and love ♥️,” Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy wrote, while Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice added, “So sorry for your loss 🙏🩷.”

Lisa uploaded the same image via her Instagram in October 2022. “Aagh it’s was so good to spend time with my daddy in England where he lives … Home now,” she wrote at the time.

In 2019, Lisa’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s mom, Jean Vanderpump, died at the age of 84. Following her mom’s death, Lisa took time off from filming VPR.

“She requested privacy at this time while she prepares for her trip back home to England to deal with the funeral,” a friend told Us at the time, while a family member added that Lisa was “shocked and devastated.”

Days later, Lisa broke her silence on her mom’s passing and shared a family photo via Twitter. “As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” she wrote. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.💕🙏🏼.”

News of Jean’s death came over one year after Lisa’s brother, Mark, died of an alleged drug overdose. Following the death of her brother in 2018, Lisa admitted that it was difficult to film season 9 of RHOBH. (Lisa left the show after nine seasons in 2019.)

“[This season of Housewives] was not a pleasant situation at all in any shape or form,” Lisa told Us in 2019. “I want to thank the audience for supporting me because it’s one thing when you’ve got the whole cast against you, but at least when you’ve got the audiences’ support. You feel kind of bolstered by it, so I thank them for that, but I had a very, very, very tough time this year. … I manage to try to pull myself together with grief counseling and antidepressants.”