A scary situation. Lisa Vanderpump was rushed to the hospital after she was thrown off her horse over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 61, was riding at The Paddock in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 30, when her horse got spooked and reared up, an eyewitness told TMZ. Vanderpump was then thrown from the animal’s back, resulting in the SUR owner breaking her leg in two places. She was rushed to the hospital with husband Ken Todd following close behind. Vanderpump is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery on her leg.

The restauranteur has been extremely open about her passion for animals over the years and famously gifted Todd, 76, a pair of miniature horses in November 2015. The ponies, named Diamonds and Rosé, have frequently appeared on Vanderpump’s Instagram over the years and often watch episodes of Vanderpump Rules with the reality star.

“Animals watching ‘animals’ lol,” Vanderpump captioned a May 2020 photo watching a new episode of the Bravo show with her beloved horses.

In March 2016, the Villa Blanca owner adopted a white stallion named Prince Tardon after he was retired from the horse show Cavalia. After seeing a production of the show, Vanderpump fell in love with the animal and decided to give him a new life at her home.

“I just thought, ‘I would love to have one of those horses if ever they came up for retirement,'” she told The Insider at the time. “And then, maybe it was just coincidence that it was reaching Tardon’s retirement age, and I met him, fell in love with him, and we are working it out.”

She is also the founder of the animal welfare charity Vanderpump Dogs and a show based on her work with the nonprofit has also inspired a reality show with the same name. The series premiered on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock, in June 2021.

“I think, as we’ve seen of late, people are even more connected to dogs,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly in November 2019, while teasing the show. The PUMP owner also added that she thinks it would be “very interesting” for viewers to get to know the Los Angeles-based nonprofit because she and her staff “see incredible stories” about dogs every day.

She continued: “I think people really have such a love and respect for these furry people. So, I think people would be very much invested in that, because I know I am. … There’s sometimes a journey [with the dogs] and I think people would be invested in that.”