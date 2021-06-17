Double standard? Following Erika Jayne‘s recent legal issues, many fans are wondering why her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars have stayed silent — and Lisa Vanderpump agrees.

A Twitter user pointed out the issue on Wednesday, June 16, writing, “Where’s the outrage???? Kyle, Rinna, Dorit, Teddi have vilified Lisa Vanderpump for something she DID NOT DO for 3 yrs by going on talk shows, podcasts, interviews, RHOBH, but when it comes to Erika stealing/withholding funds from victims, spending it on glamor, they’re SILENT!!!”

“It’s unbelievable really,” Vanderpump, 60, replied the following day.

The restaurateur left RHOBH in 2019 following a tumultuous feud with her castmates in season 9. After her Vanderpump Dogs staff member John Blizzard revealed to Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that Dorit Kemsley‘s former adopted puppy wound up at a kill shelter, Vanderpump was accused of staging the controversy.

Richards, 52, then questioned whether Vanderpump played a role in leaking the story about the dog to the press, which resulted in a heated argument between the former friends. Vanderpump didn’t shoot scenes with her RHOBH costars after the explosive fallout and later didn’t return for season 10 of the reality show.

After Vanderpump’s time on the Bravo series came to a dramatic conclusion, Lisa Rinna claimed that the season 9 scandal was created for the Vanderpump Dogs spinoff show.

“I’m a hustler. I make no bones about that. I think you get paid for what you do. So my feeling is, if we indeed are servicing a spinoff, we should be paid for it,” Rinna, 57, wrote in an Instagram story in March 2019. “I am so happy for all of us to use this platform for makeup lines, bathing suit lines, network TV shows, restaurants, [charities], clothing lines, fitness empires, you name it. I support these women, 100 percent.”

She added: “But if you are going to use our services without telling us — that we are playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show and you don’t compensate us extra for that — yeah, I’m a hustler. I get paid for what I do. So, if this indeed becomes another show, my lawyer will be calling.”

Vanderpump, for her part, explained earlier this year that her exit had everything to do with wanting a fresh start.

“I left because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” she told Us Weekly during a March episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.’”

Before season 11 of RHOBH premiered in May, Jayne, 49, filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November 2020 after more than 20 years of marriage. One month later, the estranged spouses were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

While the Georgia native’s costars shared their thoughts and offered support amid her surprising divorce, the cast have been mostly silent following the release of The Housewife and the Hustler. The ABC news documentary covers Girardi’s legal troubles and questions the “How Many F—ks?” singer’s possible involvement.

“I mean, you know, obviously it’s a hard time,” Richards told Access Hollywood on Wednesday after the 82-year-old lawyer’s alleged victims shared their stories in the documentary. “But she’s doing OK.”

Jayne has yet to face any legal charges amid the drama, leading many to believe her future at Bravo is safe for now.

“I don’t think that documentary will affect her future on the show,” Andy Cohen said on Wednesday during SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “I will say the idea that Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey are the experts in this documentary about Erika is questionable at best. So I kind of realized I wasn’t gonna learn anything new from them about Erika.”

Cohen, 53, added: “The Tom Girardi stories continue to be deeply disturbing, and we have to see how this plays out.”