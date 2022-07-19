Not a Bravoholic? Lizzo is an expert on twerking and playing the flute, but there’s one thing she’s seemingly not great at — recalling former Real Housewives.

The Grammy winner, 34, played a game called “About Damn Time or Don’t Waste My Time” during her Monday, July 18, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and she revealed some gaps in her reality TV knowledge. When host Andy Cohen asked her to weigh in on Denise Richards joining OnlyFans, the “Truth Hurts” songstress was stumped.

“I don’t know who that is,” she replied, wearing a look of confusion. The Bravo exec, 54, joked that her answer would then automatically be, “Don’t waste my time.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, joined the NSFW platform in June after her daughter Sami, 18, debuted on the app. Sami’s dad, Charlie Sheen, initially expressed displeasure about his daughter’s decision to use the subscription service, but he later shared his support for both Sami and her mom.

“He’s saying more power to them both and isn’t going to cause any fuss,” an insider told Us Weekly last month of the Two and a Half Men star, 56. In a statement to Us, the actor added: “Go get ’em, Denise.”

Lizzo may not be familiar with Richards’ work, but she expressed enthusiasm earlier in the game for what Cohen described as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s “pervasive” PDA. “Let me get in the middle of that,” Lizzo quipped. “I sat next to them at the Met Gala and I fully enjoyed it, so it’s about damn time they call me.”

The Michigan native — whose real name is Melissa Jefferson — displayed less excitement for another debate surrounding the Kardashian family. When asked how she felt about the controversy over Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe‘s dress to the Met Gala, Lizzo brushed it off.

“Ugh, don’t waste my time. There’s people dying, Kim!” she joked, referencing the famous scene on Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kourtney, 43, shamed the Skims founder, 41, for worrying about her lost diamond earring.

While Lizzo isn’t familiar with the work of Richards, 51, she’s close friends with Rihanna — though their friendship has changed somewhat since the “Umbrella” singer, 34, welcomed her baby with ASAP Rocky.

“My conversations with Rihanna are more sexual, I guess,” the Yitty founder explained. “We don’t talk about sex a lot, but we’re just always giving it to each other. We don’t talk about work, it’s all play with me. But not since she’s been, you know, mommy. ‘Mommihanna.’ So, congratulations to her and ASAP Rocky.”

