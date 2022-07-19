Vibe shift! Lizzo revealed that the nature of her and Rihanna’s communications has changed since the “Umbrella” singer gave birth to her and ASAP Rocky’s baby in May.

During a Monday, July 18, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lizzo, 34, admitted, “My conversations with Rihanna are more sexual, I guess,” to which host Andy Cohen replied, “You talk about sex a lot?”

The “About Damn Time” singer clarified, “We don’t talk about sex a lot, but we’re just always giving it to each other. We don’t talk about work, it’s all play with me. But not since she’s been, you know, mommy. ‘Mommihanna’. So, congratulations to her and ASAP Rocky.”

When a fan asked the Michigan native about the most salacious DM she’d ever gotten later in the show, Rihanna’s name came up again.

“It’s a lot, but I don’t let them get too far,” the Hustlers actress said. “You know, they’ll always be like, ‘Man, you playin.’ ‘Hey, what’s up, Lizzo?’ Like, I always see that, and I see their name. I’ll be like, ‘Not today.’ I would say the most salacious DM I’ve gotten … Rihanna. I think that’s just how she talks.”

The 34-year-old Fenty Beauty founder and ASAP Rocky, 33, confirmed they were expecting their first child together during a New York outing in January. Rihanna debuted her baby bump during the city stroll, wearing an unbuttoned pink jacket that showed off her stomach.

The duo were rumored to be dating for years before the “Sundress” rapper finally publicly commented on the romance in May 2021, calling the “Disturbia” singer the “love of my life” in a GQ interview.

One year later, Rihanna opened up to Vogue for their May cover story about taking her time with the New York native. “People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she told the outlet. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The “We Found Love” singer added that ASAP “became my family” during the coronavirus pandemic as they took a cross-country road trip together and visited her family in Barbados. “My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump,” she said.

The new parents have yet to publicly announce their son’s name. “Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members,” a source told Us Weekly in May. “They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

