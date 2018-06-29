Lorenzo Lamas is getting divorced for the fifth time. The actor has split from his wife, Second Wives Club star Shawna Craig.

According to the documents obtained by Us Weekly, Lamas, 60, filed for divorce from Craig, 32, in Los Angeles on Friday, June 29. There have been rumors that the two called it quits for several months, and Lamas listed their date of separation as June 6, 2016. The reality star has not shared a photo with her ex in recent months.

Lamas and Craig tied the knot 2011 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after only a few months of dating. Their relationship was documented on season one of E’s Second Wives Club in 2017. The actress opened up about meeting the Falcon Crest alum in a 2017 interview with Fox News.

“Lorenzo said, ‘Oh, I would love to, but I have a girlfriend,’” she told the outlet about asking him out. “So it was kind of an awkward transition. I thought we could be friends.” A week later, the pair ran into each other and he made the move.

“He said, ‘I’d like to take you out on a date, if that’s OK,’” she explained “I said, ‘Well, you have a girlfriend and I would never do that.’ Then he said, ‘I actually broke up with her because it wasn’t a serious relationship. I wanted to be honest with you and start things off properly with you. That’s all buttoned up now and I would like to take you out.’”

This will be Craig’s first divorce. Lamas was previously married to Victoria Hilbert from 1981 to 1982, Michele Cathy Smith from 1983 to 2985, Kathleen Kinmont from 1989 to 1993 and former Playboy playmate Shauna Sand from 1996 to 2002.

Lamas has six children from previous relationships. Craig, for her part, does not have kids, but served as Lamas’ eldest daughter Shayne and her husband Nik’s surrogate in 2015.

“I never wanted to have children of my own. I always knew I wanted to help in some form,” Craig told Fox News. “I started out as an egg donor and I did that many times. And all the couples were able to have children because of it. I thought, ‘I’m not going to be doing egg donations for much longer, I would love to carry a child.”

The Blast was the first to report the news.

