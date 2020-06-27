Closing a chapter. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli resigned from the Bel-Air Country Club after the Board of Directors voted to suspend the couple’s membership following their guilty pleas in the college admissions case, TMZ reports.

The board reportedly voted unanimously to cut ties with the pair, but the suspension will be lifted once they serve their prison sentences. In a letter to the board obtained by the website, former president Michael Gallagher criticized the club’s decision to allow the Full House alum, 55, and her husband, 57, to remain members of the club.

“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members,” Gallagher wrote.

He added, “BACC is a Club of gentlemen and gentlewomen. Gentlemen are not felons, and felons in turn are not gentlemen. You cannot be a member in good standing and guilty of a felony at the same time, it is a non sequitur.”

The couple were booked on fraud charges in March 2019 after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, into the University of Southern California. They initially pleaded not guilty to fraud, money laundering and bribery charges, but accepted a plea deal in May via video conference.

Loughlin is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and serve 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, for his part, will be imprisoned for five months, pay a $250,000 fine and commit to 250 hours of community service.

Us Weekly exclusively reported in May that the Summerland alum and the fashion designer hoped they wouldn’t be forced to report to prison at the same time.

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time,” the insider said. “Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls. Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

Later that month, a source told Us that the pair “felt going to trial would just be reckless,” noting that “it was going to get ugly.”

Meanwhile, a second insider said that the duo “were tired of being in limbo” and felt that they “couldn’t move on with their lives” until they pleaded guilty.