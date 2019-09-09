



Flying solo. Lori Loughlin was spotted leaving church without her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

The Full House alum, 55, stepped out of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on Sunday, September 8, in a gray cardigan, a white T-shirt, khaki pants and sandals. She partially covered her face with what appeared to be a schedule of the church’s upcoming events while chatting with an unidentified man on the way back to her car.

Loughlin’s outing came four days after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that her nearly 22-year marriage to Giannulli, 56, is in trouble.

“Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” a source told Us.

The couple, who also share daughter Olivia Jade, recently butted heads over whether they should take a private jet to a court appearance regarding their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. Their lawyers advised them not to and the actress agreed, but the source told Us that the fashion designer “insisted, saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial.”

On top of that, Loughlin’s “friends think she should leave” Giannulli, according to a second insider. “But Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”

However, a third source insists, “Their marriage is not on the rocks. They love each other. They are happy together. They are united.”

The former Hallmark Channel star, who was previously married to movie executive Michael R. Burns from 1989 to 1996, and the Mossimo founder were arrested in March for allegedly paying $500,000 to have Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, designated as University of Southern California crew team recruits — despite having never played the sport — so that they would be accepted into the school.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in April to charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Though a source told Us in July that the pair “believe they’ll be exonerated,” another insider revealed that the Summerland alum “regrets not doing what Felicity [Huffman] did” in the Operation Varsity Blues case by taking full responsibility for her actions.

“Lori was inclined to take the [plea] deal,” the insider said, “but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers.”

