Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli continue to be hopeful about the outcome of their ongoing case for the college admissions scandal, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Their legal team plans to “play the ignorance card,” in the upcoming trial, says the source, and use the narrative that they didn’t know what they were doing was a crime.

The Fuller House alum, 55, and the fashion designer, 56, could face up to 60 years in prison for mail fraud, money laundering and bribery. They have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither competes in the sport.

“Their attorneys think it’s going to look as if they didn’t know it was a bribe,” adds the source.

Still, the stress is mounting behind the scenes. As Us previously reported, the duo put their multimillion dollar L.A. home on the market. “They are strapped for cash right now,” one source said, while another added: “The legal bills are mounting and they need the money to pay.”

But an insider close to Loughlin disputes the claim that they need the money and counters that her husband “has been buying and selling homes for more than 20 years.” It’s just, “this house in particular is taking a long time to sell,” says the insider.

