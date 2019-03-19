Blessing in disguise? Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade revealed the perks of having famous parents in a newly resurfaced YouTube video.

“I think there are different aspects and, like, worrying about your friends when you’re 6 years old,” the YouTuber, 19, admitted in a February 2018 video that reemerged in the wake of the nationwide college admissions scandal involving her parents, Loughlin, 54, and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. “I remember when I was 6, 7, 8 years old, I would always think about, like, ‘Oh, do they want to be my friend for me or my mom or my dad?’ So I think that’s probably not normal thoughts a 6-year-old, 7-year-old, 8-year-old child would have.”

The social media influencer noted that she and sister Bella, 20, often encountered people who would befriend them for the wrong reasons. “I remember I used to play soccer when I was little and there was this girl on my sister’s soccer team … she just gave me the vibe that she wanted to be my sister’s friend and my friend because of our mom,” Olivia recalled. “And I just remember, when I was 8 years old, like, red flag. So I feel like it’s almost a blessing. I can tell who actually wants to be my friend, which is cool, and it prepped me now for what I do, so I can see who’s genuine.”

Giannulli, 55, and the Fuller House star were arrested on March 12 and March 13, respectively, for allegedly paying $500,000 to secure Olivia and Bella admission into the University of Southern California by being designated as recruits to the college’s crew team. The couple were each released on a $1 million bond and ordered to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29.

Bella and Olivia, who lost her partnership with Sephora in the aftermath of the scam, will not return to USC, according to TMZ, due to fears of being bullied by their peers.

Felicity Huffman is also under fire for her alleged involvement in the scandal. The Desperate Housewives alum, 56, was arrested on March 12 for allegedly making a “charitable donation” of $15,000 to help her daughter Sofia, 18, whom she shares with husband William H. Macy, take the SATs. While Huffman allegedly considered using the scheme again for daughter Georgia, 17, she ultimately choose not to. She was released on a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in court with Loughlin and Giannulli later this month.

