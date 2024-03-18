Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo have been coy about their rumored romance, leaving fans to piece together their relationship through the occasional photo or Partridge sighting at one of Rodrigo’s concerts.

Partridge, 20, finally addressed the speculation in an interview with British Vogue — sort of. “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye,” he said in the article, which was published on Sunday, March 17.

“There’s enough going on between two people,” he continued. “You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

Partridge and Rodrigo, 20, have been linked since last fall when The Sun first reported they were together. They were photographed kissing in New York just weeks later, seemingly confirming the report. In the months since, Partridge has been a regular at Rodrigo’s shows as she continues her Guts World Tour.

“If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not,” Partridge added on Sunday. “I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you.”

Rodrigo still hasn’t confirmed the relationship on her end, but at this point, the two aren’t exactly hiding it. Partridge was videotaped singing along to Rodrigo’s “All-American Bitch” while she performed at iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball in December 2023. The next day, they were seen leaving the Saturday Night Live afterparty together after Rodrigo appeared as musical guest.

As British Vogue points out, one look at Partridge’s Instagram feed shows that Rodrigo’s fans have already accepted him as one of their own. They’ve inundated his comments section with Rodrigo GIFs, questions about their relationship status and even marriage proposals.

It’s a lot for anyone to deal with, particularly a 20-year-old actor who has been caught in a meteoric rise to fame.

Partridge’s early film credits came in Pan (2015) and box office hit Paddington 2 (2017). He then starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes (2020) and Enola Holmes 2 (2022).

As he spends his time bouncing between auditions and his girlfriend’s concerts, Partridge seems to be in a good place. He closed out the interview confirming as much.

“20 is a pretty golden age,” he said. “I think it’s a great thing to be young. And a great thing to have a body that works. I’m grateful for where I am in life and everything that’s ahead, for better or for worse.”