



Félicité Tomlinson’s cause of death has been revealed. Louis Tomlinson’s little sister died at age 18 following an accidental drug overdose, the BBC reports.

Local Coroner Shirley Radcliffe called the mixture of drugs in the aspiring fashion designer’s system “the perfect storm,” according to the outlet. Cocaine, Xanax and Oxycontin were found in Félicité’s body.

Us Weekly confirmed that the model was pronounced dead at her studio apartment in London in March after an ambulance was called and paramedics attempted to revive her. At the time, it was reported that Félicité — known to her friends as Fizzy — collapsed at her home after suffering a heart attack.

Félicité’s untimely death came nearly two years after her mother, Johannah Deakin, died of leukemia at age 43. The model left behind siblings Louis, 27, Lottie, 20, twins Daisy and Phoebe, 14, and twins Ernest and Doris, 5.

The former One Direction singer broke his silence on the devastating news in a tweet the following month. “Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks,” Louis wrote to his followers. “Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.”

Louis shared a similar message of gratitude in December 2016 shortly after the passing of his mom. “All the support has been incredible! Let’s do this together tonight,” he tweeted, referencing a solo performance he was about the give at the time.

The singer has since returned to performing, and is set to take the stage in Spain this week. “Rehearsals for Madrid are going really well,” Louis shared earlier this week. “Proper excited to get on stage next week!”

Hours prior to the news of Félicité’s cause of death, Louis shared an Instagram Story that showed the set list for his upcoming show.

