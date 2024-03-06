Love Is Blind season 6 star Jessica Vestal does not have a dating update to share despite ongoing speculation.

Jessica, 28, took to her TikTok account on Tuesday, March 5, to answer a fan question about whether she is “in a relationship” at the moment.

“No, it was ‘no’ 15 minutes ago and it’s ‘no’ now. Every time,” Jessica lip-synched in the video while applying lip gloss.

Jessica further stressed her dating status in the caption, writing, “Trust, y’all will know when someone has me wifed up. Let’s focus on the ones who actually might be.”

Jessica was one of the season 6 contestants on the Netflix experiment, searching for love sight unseen when the pods came to Charlotte, North Carolina. Despite a strong connection with Jimmy Presnell, Jessica left the show single.

Since then, she’s played coy regarding her love life.

“I can’t say. I’m still trying to sort things out right now,” she said on the Thursday, February 29, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I had another strong connection. You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I’m not saying any names because I’m still trying to sort some things out. I’ve learned to hold my cards closer to my chest with things like that until I know.”

Jessica does have a “super specific” physical type regarding her dream partner.

“Extremely tall — at least 6’2 because most of my exes are, like, 6’4 [or] 6’5,” Jessica explained at the time. “Beard, always a beard, [and] I’d prefer tattoos — like a sleeve — but if they don’t have that, I might be OK with [just] tall, dark and handsome.”

Jessica was previously seen looking cozy with Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey at the beach in September 2023, per photos published by TMZ on Tuesday, March 5.

Jessica was not the only Love Is Blind participant to leave the pods single. Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills, Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy, Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski and Amber “AD” Smith and Clay Gravesande all ended up calling off their TV engagements. Only Amy Cortes and Johnny McIntyre got married in the Wednesday, March 6, season finale.

Jimmy, 28, for his part, doesn’t plan to start a relationship with Jessica again following his onscreen breakup with Chelsea, 31.

“Out of respect for Chelsea, I don’t plan to go down that road,” Jimmy exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “And we’ve spoken a little bit, but not in a relationship type of way.”

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion airs on Netflix Wednesday, March 13.