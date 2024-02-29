Jessica Vestal might have found her perfect match inside the Love Is Blind pods after all.

“I can’t say. I’m still trying to sort things out right now,” Jessica, 28, said during the Thursday, February 29, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, quipping that she “might” end up marrying another season 6 cast member.

Jessica was a fan favorite on season 6 of the Netflix pod experiment when it came to Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of its February premiere. While she fell for Jimmy Presnell sight unseen, she also formed other pod relationships.

“I had another strong connection. You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I’m not saying any names because I’m still trying to sort some things out,” Jessica added. “I’ve learned to hold my cards closer to my chest with things like that until I know.”

She continued, “Believe me, the world will be sick of me when I’m dating someone, it’s going to be so in everyone’s face. I’m going to be so public and so proud of it, you will know.”

While Jessica declined to disclose her potential beau’s identity, she knows what she is looking for in a partner.

“I have a super specific type, actually, like, extremely tall — at least 6’2 because most of my exes are, like, 6’4 [or] 6’5,” Jessica explained. “Beard, always a beard, [and] I’d prefer tattoos — like a sleeve — but if they don’t have that, I might be OK with [just] tall, dark and handsome.”

Jessica further stressed that Jimmy, 28, was the complete opposite of her usual type but was drawn in by his personality.

“Appearance-wise, he’s not what I would typically go for,” she quipped on the Tuesday, February 27, episode of Viall’s podcast. “[All the girls] were in shambles over Jimmy.”

Jimmy ultimately dumped Jessica in the pods before he proposed to fellow contestant Chelsea Blackwell.

“The way [Jessica] handled conflict was not for me,” Jimmy exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting she stormed out of the room after a 10-minute conversation turned heated. “I got a glimpse of what I might have in the future and I personally don’t care if she’s the hottest girl in the world. If someone’s going to talk down to me and be disrespectful to me, I’m going.”

Jessica and Jimmy came face-to-face for the first time at the cast’s lake party, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, February 28.

“He did conduct himself well and respectfully [at] the lake party,” Jessica told Us, noting she “didn’t really think anything of” Jimmy telling her that she is still his No. 1. “He made it known that he felt like he made the right decision and he was excited to be marrying Chelsea. I didn’t get the thought that he was wishing it had been me.”

Love Is Blind season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop weekly.