When it all works out in the end! Love Is Blind’s Kenny Barnes is getting his happy ending with new fiancée Alexandra Garrison — and his ex Kelly Chase had a very supportive reaction to the news.

To announce the exciting milestone, the 28-year-old Georgia native posted a photo of himself and Garrison staring lovingly at one another while holding hands. “Fiancé has a nice ring to it … 💍 ,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 18. “Alexandra and I are excited to announce our engagement!”

Barnes continued, “To all of our friends, family and acquaintances, thank you for the continued love and support — we appreciate everyone and cannot wait to celebrate this next step together.”

Chase, for her part, congratulated her former husband-to-be with a sweet comment beneath his post. “OH MY GOSHH YAYYY!! That’s so exciting!!! I’m so excited for you two,” the mindset coach, 35, wrote on Tuesday. “My mouth dropped but in the best way!!!!! You deserve all the happiness Kenny!!!! Sending you both love and light! Hope to meet her someday!”

Chase additionally reacted to Barnes’ news via her Instagram Stories, where she posted a supportive statement alongside a photo of herself smiling. “Seeing the news that @kennybarnes11 is engaged!! Y’all, go show him some love on his announcement post,” she wrote. “Happy for him and Alex!!”

Chase and Barnes found love in the pods on the popular Netflix series, which aired earlier this year. The former pair got engaged, but Chase later showed hesitations leading up to their wedding day.

At the nuptials, Chase said "I don't" and walked away from their relationship.

“We had been committed to seeing the experience through but what’s not shown is that she and I had conversations multiple times, also with the cameras recording, we’re adamantly not getting married,” Barnes later told Entertainment Tonight in March. “That was never something that we were gonna do. So much so that we were both calculated that when we had an engagement to become engaged to get to the next step.”

During the Love Is Blind reunion special in March, Barnes confirmed that he was in a new relationship. Chase, meanwhile, said that while she did love her former flame, she wasn’t in love with him.

“I wanted to continue our journey of dating and getting to know one another,” she said while tearing up. “And that didn’t happen, and it’s water under the bridge now, and I’m so happy for you and your relationship. But, I think I just needed time.”

Chase revealed later that month that she was dating someone she went to middle school with.

