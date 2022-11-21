Moving on. Love Is Blind‘s Kyle Abrams revealed the identity of his new girlfriend following his split from Deepti Vempati.

Abrams, 30, took to social media on Friday, November 18, to share a video that highlighted moments with financial consultant Tania Leanos. In the Instagram reel, the Netflix personality included clips of the couple’s nights out and sweet memories from their romance. Leanos, for her part, uploaded her own video with photos of the pair at various events.

Their social media debut comes two months after Abrams confirmed that he had a new love interest in his life. After his breakup from Vempati, 31, the Illinois native anounced via Instagram that he had since “embarked on a new” relationship.

Abrams and Vempati met while filming season 2 of Love Is Blind. The duo, however, didn’t originally end up together when the show debuted in February. The India native was briefly engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, while Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley before pulling the plug on their romance.

The former costars took their friendship to the next level in April after reconnecting at the reality show’s reunion. Later that year, Abrams confirmed that he and Vempati decided to part ways.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer,” he wrote via Instagram in September. “Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

Abrams continued: “As for what the future holds, I have no clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

That same month, the data analyst opened up about dealing with Abrams finding love again shortly after their split. “At first it was hard because, you know, obviously I care about him,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “But I have met [his girlfriend] before and she’s very sweet and, you know, I just want the best for him.”

Vempati noted that she was still trying to adjust to the shift in her bond with Abrams.

“It was, like, an amazing time, but I think we didn’t really communicate as much as we needed to about our love languages [and] what we’re expecting out of life,” she explained, referring to how the “outside world” affected their connection. “There was so much pressure on us and I think it really impacted our relationship. And we’re just trying to navigate this new life. It’s been tough to lose my best friend, but you know, it is what it is.”