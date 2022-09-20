Moving forward. Love Is Blind’s star Kyle Abrams revealed that he and Deepti Vempati have called it quits after confirming their romance on Love Is Blind: After the Altar — and he’s since found a new love.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today,” Abrams, 30, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 19. “Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

The Illinois native went on to reveal that he has “since embarked on a new relationship,” which he “intends to keep private” for the time being.

“As for what the future holds, I have no clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret,” he concluded his post.

Kyle and Deepti, 31, first sparked dating speculation after the construction worker confessed that his “biggest regret” was not proposing to the data analyst during the season 2 reunion of the reality series in March.

“I should have tried harder for [Deepti],” Kyle said at the time. “I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”

While the declaration may have shocked viewers, Deepti, for her part, wasn’t surprised by the depth of his feelings for her. “A lot of people don’t know that Kyle and I had a really deep connection in the pods,” she told New York Magazine in March 2022. “He was my No. 2 person, so it wasn’t out of the blue. We do have this foundational bond. It was heartwarming and so sweet to hear.”

The pair continued to fuel rumors that there may be more than friendship between them by posting multiple TikTok videos together. Following the premiere of the reunion, Kyle exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his regrets surrounding his time in the pods.

“I think I would have tried harder with my two other loves,” he said in March. “I felt like I gave up on one person in particular, and I should have tried way harder. It’s a huge regret of mine, actually.”

In June, Deepti exclusively shared with Us that she and Kyle were trying to figure out where they stood with one another.

“All I can say is, you know, we’re, we’re going through it. We’re just figuring it out,” she explained. “I think you guys will see more of our story later. [Kyle is] one of my best friends, so that’s all I can say.” She played coy when asked if the pair were still “in the friend zone,” telling Us with a laugh, “Maybe, maybe not. You’ll have to find out.”

After months of teasing their relationship status, the twosome finally confirmed they were going to give love a try on Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which premiered on Friday, September 16.

Throughout the three episodes, the duo admitted their strong feelings for one another but feared a romance would ruin their friendship. However, after a weekend of spending time with their fellow cast members, the pair decided they wanted to take things to the next level.

“I wanna just start a relationship — like a legitimate relationship with you,” Kyle admitted as the two huddled close together on a chilly Chicago balcony. “And be exclusive, instead of just, like, in limbo.”

After Deepti asked, “We’re gonna actually try this?” “Kyle replied, “Yeah, sure. I want to.” The TV personality, for her part, agreed: “I want to, too,” she said.