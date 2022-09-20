Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati Breaks Silence After Kyle Abrams Split

Whirlwind over. Deepti Vempati is speaking out after her split from Love Is Blind costar Kyle Abrams.

“Kyle and I are now walking different paths and are no longer together. We couldn’t share these memories over the past year so sharing them now. Thank you all for your continued love and support 🤍,” the I Choose Myself author, 31, captioned an Instagram montage on Tuesday, September 20, giving fans a glimpse of her relationship with Abrams, 30.

Vempati ended her post with a quote, which read, “People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime.”

The video was set to the song “Better Days” by Dermot Kennedy and showed the former couple cozying up at a baseball game, goofing off at a concert and smiling during golden hour.

Abrams revealed one day prior that he and his fellow Netflix personality had called it quits. The announcement came shortly after the duo’s relationship was confirmed in season 2 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar after months of speculation that they were dating.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today,” the construction worker wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 19. “Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

He continued: “I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit. As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

The pair crossed paths during season 2 of Love Is Blind, which hit Netflix in February. Vempati left the pods engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, while Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley. Neither couple got married during the final episode.

During the reunion special, Abrams seemingly hinted that he was interested in the data analyst, saying his “biggest regret” from the show was not giving their connection a chance. “I should have tried harder for [Deepti],” he said in March. “I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”

Dating speculation continued to grow after season 2 came to an end, with the twosome being spotted together on multiple outings and sharing several TikToks with one another. In June, Vempati gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on where she and Abrams stood.

“All I can say is, you know, we’re going through it. We’re just figuring it out,” she teased at the time. “I think you guys will see more of our story later. [Kyle is] one of my best friends, so that’s all I can say.”

When After the Altar began streaming on Friday, September 16, fans were finally able to put a label on the duo’s relationship as Abrams told his now-ex that he wanted them to “be exclusive” and not “in limbo.” Vempati went on to gush over their budding romance after they decided to officially start dating.

“I want him to be my boyfriend. Eventually, I feel like I want him to be my husband,” she said. “He’s the first thing I think about when I wake up, he’s the last person I talked to before I go to bed. I look at him and I’m like, ‘I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life.'”