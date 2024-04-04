Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee has a plan in place to get married in a few years — and it involves Bachelor Nation’s Blake Moynes.

“I don’t think we’ve ever talked about it, but Blake and I have a marriage pact,” Natalie, 32, said during the Thursday, April 4, episode of her“Out of the Pods” podcast. “So, if I am not married by age 35, we said that we would have kids and get married.”

After Natalie’s cohost Deepti Vempati pointed out that 35 is “coming up pretty quickly,” Blake, 33, jokingly suggested changing their timeline.

“How many [years]? Yeah, we might have to push that back,” Blake, a guest on the episode, quipped.

Natalie was ultimately willing to compromise on age 37 for the date of their pact.

Natalie and Blake first became friends after their respective stints on reality TV. Natalie was briefly engaged to Shayne Jansen during Love Is Blind season 2, which aired in 2022. After calling off her engagement, she sparked dating speculation with Blake.

Blake previously appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ split season of The Bachelorette in 2020 before getting engaged to Katie Thurston the following season. The Bachelor Nation star went with Natalie on a conservation trip to the Caribbean island of St. Kitt’s in July 2022.

“I had never been on an animal conservation trip before and then I didn’t know [Blake], like I didn’t watch any of the seasons of The Bachelorette that you were on,” Natalie said on Thursday. “I had heard things about you through social media. I mean, like, good things … but I was like, ‘I don’t know, this is kind of weird that I’m going with him.’”

She continued, “But, I’m so glad I did because you are one of my favorite people. … I feel like the reason why I was so drawn to you is because we share the same sense of humor, like, I’m very self-deprecating [and] you can take it.”

During the getaway, Blake and Natalie had a short-lived fling.

“Yes, the answer is we did date,” Natalie added before Blake noted they were “set up” by their mutual agencies.

But once they met, the pair had an effortless connection.

“It really took the first conversation with [Natalie] to feel like, ‘OK, this is someone that I could get along with or would be down [to meet],” he recalled.

Neither Blake nor Natalie explained why their fling fizzled out. He later tried to find love on Bachelor in Paradise season 9 in 2023 but left single after breaking up with fellow constant Jessica Girod.