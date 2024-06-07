Love Island alums Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell found love on their own terms after their experiences inside the villa.

Kaiser, 31, confirmed during an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, June 6, that she is happily dating Campbell, 32.

“He not only accepts but encourages me to be 100% myself,” Kaiser, who won season 3 of the dating show’s U.S. spinoff, wrote alongside a snap of the pair feeding each other pizza on a tropical getaway. “I’m never TOO much or not enough. I ❤️him.”

Kaiser did not reveal how she connected with Campbell, a castoff from season 3 of Love Island UK, but confirmed she’s already met his family and made plans for conquering long distances.

Related: Celebrities Who Dated Reality Stars From Other Shows Reality TV brings people together with many personalities finding love (or at least a hookup) with other reality TV stars. Bravolebrities, for example, are no strangers to crossover hookups. In August 2019, Southern Charmers Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll visited the cast of Summer House at their Hamptons home. During their visit, which […]

“We are just taking it day by day,” she said in another Thursday post. “But, we have some plans.”

Campbell is from England, while Kaiser hails from Alaska. She moved to Arizona after her season of Love Island USA and plans to relocate to Nashville in August.

“I feel like I’m outgrowing Arizona and I don’t want to move to L.A.,” she wrote in another upload on Thursday. “Nashville is the perfect mix of city and country life. I love music [and] also I want to live on a farm with chickens and goats and random animals lol. P.S. I still have my house in Arizona.”

Kaiser rose to fame on Love Island USA season 3 in 2021, where she ultimately won alongside then-boyfriend Korey Gandy. The pair only dated for a few months after the season ended.

Related: ‘Love Island USA’ Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together? They got a text — and found love in the Love Island USA villa. The beloved British dating show made its way across the pond in 2019, following a crop of American bombshells searching for The One in a luxury tropical villa. In season 1, eventual winners Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli had a connection […]

“When we were on Love Island, everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life,” Gandy, 31, wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “Unfortunately that’s not real life and In the real world we’re now faced with real world challenges. Some that we couldn’t overcome.”

He concluded at the time, “We went through that experience together and no one can ever take that away from us. This girl is seriously one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met inside and out. I will always respect her and care for her.”

Since then, Kaiser appeared on multiple seasons of The Challenge but remained single.

What Is the Best Reality Dating Franchise?

Campbell has also been a staple on The Challenge after a brief stint on Love Island UK. He was a late arrival during the 2017 season, ultimately getting dumped from the villa without meeting The One. He went on to date season 4 alum Kaz Crossley between 2019 and 2020.

“Me and Kaz broke up because she changed her mind overnight apparently,” Campbell, who also shares son Aires with ex Sapphire Yhnell, claimed on a 2022 episode of Ex on the Beach.