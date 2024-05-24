Little People, Big World’s Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff still have a long way to go when it comes to mending their father-son relationship.

Zach, 34, shared during the Thursday, May 23, episode of his “Raising Heights” podcast that the dynamic is “not great” between himself and his dad, 62, adding that their relationship is “non-existent.”

He explained, “The filming ended, you kind of just give yourself some space and then the show airs six months later and it kind of brings up some old wounds.”

Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, made their final appearance on the TLC reality show in April when the season 25 finale aired. While Zach contended on Thursday that the “dust is settled” on his disagreements with his father, he noted that nothing has been “fixed.”

Related: The Roloffs: A Comprehensive Guide to the Famous Family in Photos Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff welcomed three kids ahead of their 2016 split and are now proud grandparents. The TLC personalities wed in September 1987, and their twin sons, Jeremy and Zach, arrived three years later. Their daughter, Molly, arrived in 1993, followed by son Jacob in 1997. Amy and Matt began their television career […]

Zach is one of the eldest sons of Matt and Amy Roloff, who split in 2016. After the couple divorced, Amy sold Matt her shares of their Roloff Farms property in Oregon. Nearly five years later in 2021, Matt opted against selling part of the land to Zach before listing 16 acres for sale. He claimed that none of his kids wanted to inherit the farm, which Zach has disputed.

Zach and Tori, 31, confirmed their departure from the family’s reality series in February. “We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done,” Tori said in a YouTube video. “That chapter has closed.”

Zach echoed his wife’s sentiments, noting that there were “multiple reasons” for the pair’s exit from the show, which premiered in 2006. “This last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal, and we were done with it,” he said. “We’ve moved on.”

During the season 25 finale, Zach explained why the couple weren’t visiting the farm following his dispute with Matt.

Related: Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff's Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Photos Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have had a blast with their sons, Jackson and Josiah, and daughter, Lilah, since starting their family in 2017. The Little People, Big World stars tied the knot in July 2015 and announced the following year that they were pregnant with their first child. Jackson arrived in May 2017. Two years later, […]

“No one’s holding grudges, no one’s intentionally not going to the farm, there’s just no interest,” he said, before referencing his and Tori’s children, Jackson, 6, Lilah, 4, and Josiah, 2. “The kids don’t ask, nothing we’re hiding from them.”

He added, “When it comes to my dad, I don’t know … that ship all sailed. There’s not much of a relationship, just doing our own thing. Time might even it out, everything will be healed, it’ll just be different.”

Matt shared his side of the story on camera while chatting with his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, noting that he wants to build a playground on his property for his grandkids. “I’m always hopeful that Zach and Tori will bring the kids around and if not, the kids will be coming around later in life,” he said.

Caryn replied, telling Matt, “I think we’ve just come to terms that they don’t want a relationship and so, you just have to accept that.”