Luann de Lesseps left rehab on Thursday, August 2, after three weeks in a Connecticut treatment facility, according to E! News.

Her departure comes just six days after the 53-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star revealed that she was “doing great” and would be heading back out on her cabaret tour.

She is expected to be back on stage as early as Saturday, August 4, for her #CountessandFriends show at the Paramount in Long Island, according to her Instagram post on Saturday, July 28.

“Thank you so much for all of your support,” she wrote alongside a video of herself on stage at the time. “I wanted you to know I’m doing great, & I hope you’ll come and see me on Aug 4th in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug 24th in Atlantic City @borgataac”

And it looks like she’ll be busy getting ready. “She will be spending the day tomorrow rehearsing her cabaret show before Saturday’s performance,” an insider told E! on Thursday. The source added that de Lesseps “knows there will be a lot of eyes on her this weekend, but she is healthy, feeling well, in good spirits and is ready to put on a great show for her fans.”

Bravo confirmed to Us Weekly in mid-July that the RHONY star had checked back into rehab for the second time following her December arrest for battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest with violence.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health,” the network told Us. “She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

It was revealed later that month that de Lesseps had entered into a plea deal before entering rehab, which mandated she adhere to random drug and alcohol testing.

