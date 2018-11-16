Luann de Lesseps is planning on a more low-key holiday season in 2018.

“I’m going to be in the Hamptons [for Christmas],” the 53-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch of her Countess Collection with SuperJeweler on Thursday, November 15. “Thanksgiving, I’m upstate. And I want to mention how supportive my children have been and how grateful I am for them.”

In December 2017, de Lesseps was arrested for disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve after she trespassed in a hotel room. After the Bravo star plead guilty to battery, trespass and disorderly intoxication, Us confirmed in August that a judge approved her plea deal.

This year, de Lesseps, who shares daughter Victoria and son Noel with her ex-husband Count Alex de Lesseps, told Us she is going to be “chill” for the holidays, including New Year’s Eve.

“Putting on Christmas music and decorating the tree,” she told Us on Thursday, noting her favorite Christmas song is “Jingle Bell Rock.” “I am just going to be chill for New Year’s. Be with really close friends.”

Following her arrest, the Bravo star checked into rehab for her struggles with alcohol. In July, the former Countess sought treatment for the second time.

“It’s a matter of changing your learned behavior really and it’s really learned and making way for a new thought process which is, I can enjoy New Year’s without drinking,” she told Us on Thursday. “Like I figured out I can enjoy going out for dinner without drinking. Who knew?”

Still, she admitted that maintaining her sobriety is “hard.”

“It’s not easy. I take it day by day and that’s all I can do,” she explained. “I try not to think about it in the long term and just think day by day and today, I’m not drinking. I must say I’ve gotten more done in the last six months than I did the past couple of years. I feel much more clear-headed and on my game. I just want to be present.”

De Lesseps added: “it’s getting easier the longer I’m sober and sometimes I’m like, ‘I’m so glad I don’t drink!’ Sure it’s not easy but I don’t wake up saying, ‘Oh I wish I had a hangover!’ So that’s a positive.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!