Jill Zarin’s Bravo family continue to remember her husband of 18 years, Bobby Zarin.

As previously reported, The Real Housewives of New York City alum announced on Saturday that Bobby had died at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle.

“My love and prayers are with you@mrsjillzarin,” RHONY star Luann de Lesseps captioned a Monday, January 15, Instagram post. “Bobby will never be forgotten. The warmest, loving human with a huge heart that beat only for Jill.”

In the photo, de Lesseps cuddles in bed with a frail-looking Bobby. The 52-year-old shared another picture of her and Bobby from October 2017, where she is seen pressing her cheek against his. “My sweet friend Bobby always happy to spend time with you and @mrsjillzarin,” wrote de Lesseps. “#friends #friendsforever #love #hope #friendship.”

Jill promised to “honor” and make Bobby proud on Monday in an emotional Instagram tribute on Sunday. “You taught me so many lessons,” she shared. “I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes, I will make lists now the you can’t remind me.”

The owner of Zarin Fabrics was remembered at a funeral service at Riverside Memorial in New York City on Monday. In addition to Jill, he is survived by his children David, 41, Jennifer, 38, Jonathan, 35, and stepdaughter Ally, 25.

Bobby beat thyroid cancer in 2009, but it returned in 2013 and later spread to his lungs and brain. Jill has vowed to continue raising money and awareness for the International Thyroid Oncology Group.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!