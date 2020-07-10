Telling all! Although Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer have been on The Real Housewives of New York City together for years, that doesn’t mean it’s always smooth sailing. During the Thursday, July 9, episode, Ramona, 63, butted heads with both Elyse Slaine and Dorinda Medley — something that doesn’t surprise the cabaret singer.

“She has her moments, and I think that sometimes she is not thinking about other people and you know, and she’s self-centered,” Luann, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new skin care line, Sonage. “And she’ll say that! I mean, she says it all the time, you know, ‘It’s all about me.’ What about, ‘Forget about you? It’s about me!’ So, I mean, there’s no secret there.”

Although the reality star says Ramona “has become a much better character, in terms of learning from her faux pas,” she added that her costar “needs a little slap on the wrist” sometimes.

The former nurse also noted that the True Faith Jewelry founder treats Leah McSweeney very differently than the other women in the cast.

“Ramona loves to play mother hen. So I think Ramona is into mothering Leah a little bit. And at the same time, judges her more like she would judge her own daughter on her behavior,” Luann said. “She doesn’t give Leah a pass. … With Leah though, she’s very judgmental. So I feel like she’s harder on Leah and then she has on everybody else.”

Now, the singer is focused on her skincare line.

“People are always talking about how I look good for my age. So I wanted to share with my fans, my beauty care routine,” she said.

“Lu’s Survival Kit” retails at $150 for five of her handpicked skincare products. They are exclusively available now.